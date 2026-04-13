CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Steel City's avatar
Steel City
10hEdited

If we are really serious with this proposal then we should also adopt a serious legal immigration program that will allow law-abiding foreign workers from friendly countries to enter the US, work in these new shipyards, and attain citizenship through hard work and keeping a clean legal record.

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campbell's avatar
campbell
10h

Mega-Monday post! great start to the week.

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