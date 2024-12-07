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Byron King's avatar
Byron King
Dec 7, 2024

Collectively, the US saw it coming back then. From about 1936 onwards, the country was building ships and airplanes, and working on all manner of new ideas.

From Japan in China, Italy in Ethiopia, and Germany in Europe, the world was at war. It was daily news in all the media of the time.

Yet when it finally came to America on December 7... It was somehow a surprise.

There's a lesson here.

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Gordon Pasha's avatar
Gordon Pasha
Dec 7, 2024

My father was a 17 year old seaman 2c and a crew member of the Utah. His story can be found here.

https://youtu.be/_NMNIeed7UY

There is an annual event at the USS Utah memorial commemorating the crew members who were lost during the attack. There was another ceremony yesterday evening. Part of the ceremony was the interment of the remains of the last survivor of the Utah. It was a nice ceremony and can be seen here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gXwLlvyCf4&t=1s

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