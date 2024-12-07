83 Years on, we Walked into a Dark Room
...or were kicked in to one...
Just one day after the attack.
We should always find some way to remember the 7th. The speech on the 8th is a good one.
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Collectively, the US saw it coming back then. From about 1936 onwards, the country was building ships and airplanes, and working on all manner of new ideas.
From Japan in China, Italy in Ethiopia, and Germany in Europe, the world was at war. It was daily news in all the media of the time.
Yet when it finally came to America on December 7... It was somehow a surprise.
There's a lesson here.
My father was a 17 year old seaman 2c and a crew member of the Utah. His story can be found here.
https://youtu.be/_NMNIeed7UY
There is an annual event at the USS Utah memorial commemorating the crew members who were lost during the attack. There was another ceremony yesterday evening. Part of the ceremony was the interment of the remains of the last survivor of the Utah. It was a nice ceremony and can be seen here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gXwLlvyCf4&t=1s