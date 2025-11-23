CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Vandergriff's avatar
Donald Vandergriff
8h

Thank you sir for your continual great work. Thank you for educating me on several matters that help my work. Have a great Thanksgiving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
edhuff's avatar
edhuff
8h

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family CDR Sal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 CDR Salamander
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture