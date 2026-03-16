CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
XBradTC's avatar
XBradTC
6h

I mean, if stocks of Iranian mines weren't #2 on the targeting list, right behind 'Ayatollah,' that's criminally poor planning.

There's a lot of really smart people working on this, and it just might have occurred to some of them.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Lazarus's avatar
Lazarus
6h

Iran may also have decided not to use mines at all, and perhaps the US knows this. Once in the water, mines are unpredictable and are not "targetable" on one's preferred targets as are missiles and drones guided by AIS-based intelligence and tracking. Mines could easily sink the Chinese tanker that the Iranians want to be able to sail through Hormuz as they would one that they want to sink. Assume the Mullah regime survives; who is going to pick up all of those mines and assure the insurance companies and shipping lines that it is now safe to sail through Hormuz? The Iranians depend on those oil shipments and unlike the Turks and Germans at the Dardanelles in 1915, they cannot afford to close the Strait of Hormuz completely.

Reply
Share
1 reply
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture