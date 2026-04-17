CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Jetcal1's avatar
Jetcal1
5h

Fairwinds. If you are in a position to send a card on behalf of the porch it would be appreciated.

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Steve Eggleston's avatar
Steve Eggleston
5h

Fair winds and following seas, Byron.

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