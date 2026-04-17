A Moment for a Plank Owner
Byron Audler, rest at peace Shipmate
One of the original member of our front porch passed away a few days ago, Byron Audler.
A yard bird and great supporter of our Navy. Good friend to the blog through the years.
I had no idea he was so sick. I should have checked in more often.
Thank you Byron. You left a great legacy.
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Fairwinds. If you are in a position to send a card on behalf of the porch it would be appreciated.
Fair winds and following seas, Byron.