All the harder parts of engineering for laser weapons boil down to one or the other aspect of power. Given a lasery-enough beam, the dwell time and tracking and shifty water-laden atmospherics for “keep zapping it until it goes down” shots are much simplified, as the energy on target happens much more quickly, and on the input end, given enough juice, the beam power and recharge and subsequent shot problems are all easier to address as well. Sure the optics are a challenge, and the whole thing needs to be salt water wave-proof for shipboard use, but power system are the big thing.

The only thing that really impressed me on the Zumwalt design was the attention reportedly paid to power systems, and one of my big uh-ohs on LCS was the “right sizing” of both designs shipboard power systems, for “efficiency”.

And again, power enough for big frikken lasers are a big frikken argument for the BBG becoming a BBGN.

Iron Beam is a fiber-optical laser cannon of IR spectrum range (not clear, which exact frequency range is used), with peak power of 100 kilowatt (apparently non-pulsed), and focusing ability specified as "coin at 10 km" (i.e. about 2-3 cm diameter of the spot). The system seems to be containerized, have two turrets per unit - presumably, it could either pump full power through one turret, using the other to track next target, or split the beam between both turrets to engage two targets simultaneously. Current model lack its own detection and tracking radar, instead relying on Iron Dome cRAM to provide it with targeting data.

