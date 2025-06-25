CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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OrwellWasRight's avatar
OrwellWasRight
Jun 25, 2025

Overall points are sound, but are those HFI on a scale of 1 to 100?

"NATO nations represent a much higher level of Human Freedom at 8.11 compared to BRICS at 6.22. Every NATO nation but Turkey has a higher HFI than the average of all the BRICS nations."

The US continues to increase surveillance, financial and communication tracking and interference, travel tracking, and censorship, with some slight pause under PotUS Trump, while most of the NATO countries seem to be doubling down and pushing forward at Warp 2.

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Randy Steel's avatar
Randy Steel
Jun 25, 2025

I'd like to trade a few players in the off season....

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