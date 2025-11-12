Though there are aspects of this that are more Mel Brooks than Tom Clancy, this should cause people in positions of responsibility for our strategic defense to pause and ponder.

We don’t hire enough imaginative thinkers, and the clock watchers and pension counters who seem to do most of the domestic risk mitigation work have never met with a functional Red Team.

You can only go so far with physical security outside the base fence because we live, thankfully, in a very free country relative to other places in the world, and there are few open spaces left around. Risk will always be there, or if you squint hard enough, it seems to be there.

The below is just amazing when you consider we only have 19 B-2 Spirit bombers, and they are all at this one base. You don’t have to be a fiction writer to script this out, and it raises the question, “How many more vulnerabilities are there like this?”

Via Philip Lenczycki at The Daily Caller,

…Whiteman Air Force base, … shares a fence with a foreign-owned trailer park linked to a convicted fraudster with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence ties. The Knob Noster Trailer Park in rural Missouri is located less than a mile from the runway of “the world’s only nuclear-capable stealth bomber.” Business filings and social media posts reveal the RV park is one of several properties near U.S. military interests acquired by a web of shell companies, which are ultimately owned by a couple who live in Canada and belong to organizations controlled by disgraced Chinese tycoon and self-described former CCP intelligence “affiliate,” Miles Guo… …The companies’ purchases raise serious national security concerns and must be investigated by federal authorities, says State Armor, a nonprofit focused on countering the CCP. State Armor provided information to the Daily Caller News Foundation for use in its investigation. “China is pre-positioning assets across the U.S. in both the cyber and physical realm,” Michael Lucci, founder and CEO of State Armor, told the DCNF. “They seek to be able to incapacitate us. Federal and state leaders should be rapidly assessing how China’s assets within the U.S. — including industrial, residential and commercial properties on top of agricultural land — will double for military use. China’s agents should be expelled accordingly.”

How critical of a location is this? Well, let’s go to the chart room.

0.85 nautical miles from the end of runway 01 (aquamarine line), and 0.13 nautical miles perpendicular from that centerline (yellow line)…that critical.

The Ukrainian Special Forces planners who worked on Operation Spider Web must be laughing themselves into cramps over this.

OK. If you wish, go ahead and google Miles Gau. There is…a lot there. Is he a CCP asset? I don’t know. Could he be? Seems like he could…or he could just be another fast and loose guy from Shandong. Perhaps he’s just a misunderstood businessman who makes rap videos badmouthing the CCP.

No, I’m not kidding.

My bet? This country is awash with people nesting LLCs inside LLCs inside LLCs for all sorts of reasons. Most are valid, some are used to try to obscure ownership. There are other reasons as well, reasons that FinCEN can outline for you if you want to be read in.

There are a lot of coincidences overlapping here, so it is worth digging into as TDC did…but military bases surrounded by mobile home parks with questionable ownership are not that unusual.

Before we leave this “interesting even if it is nothing” story, let’s go back to the chart room.

As I am a Sailor, of course something called “Nasty Glass” got my attention…but it wasn’t either of the first two things that came to mind. It’s a head shop.

A head shop across the street from a trailer park right off base, next door to AmVets Post 143.

One-stop shopping Americana.

