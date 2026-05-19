CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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LT NEMO's avatar
LT NEMO
3h

Well, I think we need to make the most of a really bad situation.

Show of hands: Who would rather have more Arleigh Burkes than some as yet undesigned ship that may or may not be in the water in 10 years and may or (likely) may not be a viable design?

My hand is raised. The Burkes were really great ships as they first came into service. They still are capable ships and seem to retain enough edge to stand against any other in the world. I would rather have more of that than taking a very high risk gamble on having another disaster.

Especially if the BBG(N)(X) doesn't materialize. Or more likely becomes another Zumwalt.

IMO, build more Burkes. Faster. Create another flight or two if needed, but let's build. We need the hulls in the water last decade.

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T Miller's avatar
T Miller
3h

The "muffin top" DDG is about all one needs to realize we need a new CG and not another destroyer. First thing that comes to mind is: Ten pounds of $h1+ in a five pound bag. A destroyer is a front line escort capable of independent operations, not a capital ship!

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