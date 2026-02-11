CDR Salamander

Kalikiano Kalei
5h

This is informative opining, CDR S; thanks for the insights set forth here I was quite taken by ADM James Stavridis's 'insider' appraisal of NATO, when it came out in one of his books. As a former Supreme Allied Commander of the alliance, I found his analyses and experiences illuminating and quite worthwhile. But like Colin Powell (whom I also admired), he chose to NOT capitalise on his insider expertise regarding our collaborative partners over on the continent (and in Old Blighty, LoL) to seek political office at the top of the American bureaucratic foodchain. Being extraordinarily omniscient is quite often self-defeating, in that those who who truly have the smarts and street creds on certain key bodies of knowledge and understanding also are smart enough to avoid the minefields that are unavoidably attendant complications of high office. Bravo Zulu.

Extinct Designator
5h

I have very little affinity left for foreign lands that arrest people for social media posts or calling a politician an Idiot. What exactly do we still share as common values? And talk about a land of bad economic ideas, free speech censorship and a sclerotic, parasitical elite. All my ancestors fled those lands and I now see why.

Yes, we have had and continue to have our own Marxist, Totalitarian, Long March through the institution problems but the tide seems to be turning there. I hope.

And there is a decent chance that Europe will be the new Caliphate in fifty years.

NATO is not as bad as the UN as far as costs versus benefits, but the trend has become alarming. I'm not sure US in, Germany Down and RU out is all that salient anymore. Maybe the EU will implode, and a renaissance of individual freedom, shared values and economic vitality will return. And maybe I'm a Chinese jet pilot.

36 more comments...

