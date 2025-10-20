Summary

In this conversation, Chris Brose, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Anduril, discusses the company’s mission to revolutionize defense technology by integrating commercial innovations into military applications. He emphasizes the need for mass-producible military capabilities, the importance of adaptability in modern warfare, and the challenges posed by the current U.S. acquisition system. Brose also highlights the significance of collaborative combat systems and international partnerships, particularly through the Ghost Shark program with the Australian Navy. He expresses optimism about the future of U.S. defense, advocating for a shift towards a more agile and innovative approach to military production and strategy.

You can listen at this link, anywhere podcasts can be found, or via the Spotify widget below.

Chapters

00:00: Introduction to Anduril and Its Mission

04:26: The Unique Position of Anduril in Defense

09:02: The Shift in Military Strategy and Production Needs

13:11: Designing for Mass Production and Scalability

17:50: Innovations in Collaborative Combat Systems

23:35: The Ghost Shark Program and International Collaboration

28:02: Challenges in the U.S. Acquisition System

34:34: Deployability and Operational Integration of New Systems

39:41: Cost-Effective Solutions for Modern Warfare

45:01: Optimism for the Future of U.S. Defense