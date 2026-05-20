CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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TrustbutVerify's avatar
TrustbutVerify
9h

I think the biggest move was fast tracking the Small Modular Nuclear Reactors and getting a design approved (more to come) by the NRC. Being able to site that type of energy alongside the TMCP/EAF steel mills to lower their cost and boost production is a killer combination. If we build the mills with power AT THE YARDS, we can cut down on time - though dispersed, diversified production like in WWII would work well. We have great logistical capabilities to make all of that happen. Just have to get energy on board with the yards, builders, and US Steet/ArcelorMittal/Nucor to make it all happen.

For now, build current designs with current systems - upgrading the missiles in the tubes, adding directed energy where you can. See if you can get the Philly Naval Yard/commercial yards back up and running, used the dry docks in Brooklyn Navy Yard - same with Mare Island. Nothing to do but do it.

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Iustin Pop's avatar
Iustin Pop
9h

Fully agreed. But I have one question, unrelated to this article, but prompted again by it: why is Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao still just Acting? I've seen a lot of good things from hime, so I wonder why he isn't simply Secretary.

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