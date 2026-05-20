Are we on the cusp of a maritime renaissance in time to meet the PRC challenge?
...remember the reason the IJN never matched our growth in WWII
The decades-long slide into near irrelevance of the industry that led to our victory in WWII—our shipbuilding overmatch over the Axis powers—continues to receive more attention over the last couple of years.
We have been “appreciating the problem” for as long as I’ve been blogg’n, and it has been a regular topic of The Long Game series we started at the OG Blog in 2004.
There is a critical mass of “problem appreciation” that is beginning to resonate across the maritime sphere, but everyone is still waiting for concrete—pun intended—action.
It won’t happen overnight, but one does want to see real progress. I am optimistic, but the task is as great as the generational neglect and lack of stewardship that created it by the Smartest People in the Room™.
Two graphics kept popping into my mind this week: one geographic, the other industrial capacity.
That is one hell of a hill to climb.
We could not have won WWII if we did not start pulling our shipbuilding industry up with significant action in 1936, 38, and 40 that gave us the ships to keep both the fight and our allies alive in Europe, and the battle fleet that showed up from mid-1943 and on.
Is the present team in the Executive Branch, along with its allies on this issue on both sides of the aisle in Congress, ready to make progress where others failed?
This will involve land. Heavy industry. Manpower. Money. And, more importantly, a persistent mindset.
We are seeing the money, and we are hearing the right things. It is all moving towards action that should begin showing results in the next couple of years, at the earliest.
The best time to have done this was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.
Earlier this week, we saw two examples during testimony to Congress.
First, Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao.
Next, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.
Standing by.
Restoring maritime power is not a partisan effort. It isn’t a political agenda. It’s national survival.
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I think the biggest move was fast tracking the Small Modular Nuclear Reactors and getting a design approved (more to come) by the NRC. Being able to site that type of energy alongside the TMCP/EAF steel mills to lower their cost and boost production is a killer combination. If we build the mills with power AT THE YARDS, we can cut down on time - though dispersed, diversified production like in WWII would work well. We have great logistical capabilities to make all of that happen. Just have to get energy on board with the yards, builders, and US Steet/ArcelorMittal/Nucor to make it all happen.
For now, build current designs with current systems - upgrading the missiles in the tubes, adding directed energy where you can. See if you can get the Philly Naval Yard/commercial yards back up and running, used the dry docks in Brooklyn Navy Yard - same with Mare Island. Nothing to do but do it.
Fully agreed. But I have one question, unrelated to this article, but prompted again by it: why is Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao still just Acting? I've seen a lot of good things from hime, so I wonder why he isn't simply Secretary.