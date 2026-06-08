CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Sean P Walsh's avatar
Sean P Walsh
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Sal, it should be added that Jennifer Parker is not just a regular academic. She is a retired senior principal warfare RAN officer and used to host the podcast that their equivalent of USNI puts out. I can't remember if you've ever had her on Midrats but if not you should.

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