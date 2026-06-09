CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
20m

Sal, you've finally written about a topic I don't know enough about to comment intelligently, so I'll just sit back and listen.

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Tom's avatar
Tom
36mEdited

If we did manage to get New Zealand on-side, I would be surprised and not sure if I would be pleased--it's a beautiful country and I hear the people are nice, but politically they've been the least reliable and most annoying member of the five eyes for decades, and their leftists make the Australian ones look like Marco Rubio.

Still, keeping up the Pacific pivot is good, and if we can use this as a blueprint and foundation for increasing cooperation I'm for it. Containing China until it comes apart due to bad demographics is much better than fighting a shooting war.

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