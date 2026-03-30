CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Tom's avatar
Tom
8h

A good chunk of the problem is that, to put it bluntly, base defense capability isn't "sexy" the way shiny new fighters are. It's the same reason we don't have new minesweepers or ground attack aircraft, why QoL concerns for personnel don't get prioritized, and why our shipyards are in such terrible condition.

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PBAR
7h

About ten years ago I escorted a Korean Army SOF general on a tour of Camp Smith (INDOPAC HQ). He said he was surprised that we would put such an important HQ on a hill, totally out in the open, in plain view of Pearl Harbor. He said all of their HQs are underground on the south side of mountains.

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