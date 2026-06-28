For almost two years, the war on the Continent had been raging. The Battle of Verdun has already happened, but the real bloodshed had not even started yet, with the Battle of the Somme only a month away.

While the European land armies have been fighting on a scale not seen since Napoleon a century earlier, major conflicts at sea were rare in spite of the major belligerents having great and powerful fleets. Like two heavyweight boxers wary of each other, the surface fleets of the Royal Navy and the Kaiserliche Marine stared at each other across the North Sea, throwing a jab here or there, but not committing for a hard fight.

Then, in the early morning hours of May 31st, Vice Admiral Franz von Hipper's I Scouting Group got underway from the Jade estuary and headed north.

This Sunday from 5-6pm Eastern on The Midrats Podcast, we are going to look back at the Battle of Jutland with Simon Harley, naval historian, Associate Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, and co-editor of The Dreadnought Project online resource. For his day job he sells vintage British motorcycle spares.

You can listen live at this link and join the live chat with your observations and questions.

If you are reading this after the show, just refresh the Substack page later Sunday night for all the podcast links and show summary.

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