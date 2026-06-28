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Hilary Smith's avatar
Hilary Smith
15m

Did Beatty really do a 360? How'd that happen?

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Richard's avatar
Richard
37m

Verdun was a bloodbath only slightly less awful than the Somme. 800k vs 1M casualties. Not to mention the 14M in the East during 1914-15. Serbs alone lost about 600l. Difference was that Verdun wasn't a British bloodbath. Just Germans and French. The opening statement is Anglo-centric.

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