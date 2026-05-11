CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
12h

The incentive structures in our capability development system (almost) actively prevent this from happening today. Cheap and effective are actually an anathema. There's a lot more money to be made in a JCIDs style structure that features multiple levels of studies, analysis and AoAs that is by itself immensely profitable...and can be influenced and, indeed, manipulated to get the "prime" desired system to be selected. That's why the primes contribute to political campaigns and hire soon to be retired flag officers and SESs. Capability for the warfighter is accidental if it should occur. Example? Blue Force Tracker.

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Fear the Goat_69's avatar
Fear the Goat_69
9h

It is always the better and wiser man that admits an error. Great “catch” and update CDR Sal! Doing a research on rocket propelled projectiles the Army was using in the late 70’s I found the US Navy had experimented with same on the USS NewYork with 14” projectiles decades earlier!

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