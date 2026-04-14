CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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ChuckNash's avatar
ChuckNash
3h

Spot on Sal! LOGISTICS!!!

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
3h

Reflecting back on the Obama Era approach to national security and national defense: What would you have done differently if you were trying to uplift our enemies (especially Iran, thanks so much, Ms. Valerie Jarrett) and destroy our ACTUAL capability to wage and SUSTAIN conflict? All of the three Obama administration terms (including Biden's admin, check the names) were degrading, not enhancing capability. OBTW, this includes the foreign policy approach AND DoD...and especially the active-duty senior SES and flag officers of all services. IMO, YMMV

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