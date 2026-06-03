CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Jim's avatar
Jim
10h

Some of us in the program used to call those launchers the ship's reactive armor

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The Drill SGT's avatar
The Drill SGT
9h

a dumb question here. Why isn't there a way to use the open space of helo pads as a location for VLS tubes? Maybe not for SAM use, but TLAM launches would seem to be planned, and some cover installation or removal, might allow for using the acreage for both VLS and pad?

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