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Richard's avatar
Richard
11h

Drones for military applications will likely follow the measure-countermeasure-repeat cycle that everything else has. For terrorism and assassination applications, it is another story. Scale isn't such a consideration there and the targets are not as heavily defended. That is sort of the definition of terrorism. To quote an IRA terrorist: You have to be lucky every time; we only have to be lucky once.

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Flight-ER-Doc's avatar
Flight-ER-Doc
11h

"At sea, drones are disruptive, but they are not decisive. They complicate the maritime fight, but they do not replace the enduring strategic logic of sea power."

Interesting.

Define 'decisive'.

Would a drone swarm attacking and rendering at least mission-kills on the ships in Pearl Harbor, Yokohama, San Diego, Norfolk, Rota be 'decisive'? How about shipping ports, like NY, Charleston, Houston, Los Angeles/Long Beach?

Does the 'enduring strategic logic of sea power' not include destroying an enemies ships in their own harbors? Fire ships in the Age of Sail, Scapa Flow, Taranto, Pearl Harbor? Pearl Harbor was certainly decisive in ending the Battleship era and major surface combatants beating each otherup.

Drones seem to be hectoring the Russians in the Sea of Azov, and as far as Murmansk. Decisive, but perhaps not definitive - the core difference is that "decisive relates to making a firm choice that impacts an outcome, while definitive refers to an authoritative, complete, or permanent conclusion". And right now, we (the US military) have no defenses against them and apparently no plans for them.

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