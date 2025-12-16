CDR Salamander

A lot of this has to do with sunk costs. The Ukrainian government can’t make peace and justify to its people giving up a large portion of its territory to a nation that invaded it and inflicted such horrible casualties. At the same time, Russia can’t justify an invasion that has cost it so much and didn’t result in any real gains. So neither side can make peace but neither side is strong enough to win the war. The situation in Ukraine is almost exactly analogous to France between 1914 and 1918. France wasn’t strong enough to evict the Germans from their territory but could never agree to a peace that left the Germans in possession of the best third of their nation. Germany couldn’t make peace and just go back with nothing in hand after its people sacrificed so much but couldn’t finish off France either. So the war dragged on until the US intervention combined with Germany finally starting to starve from the blockade finally caused it to collapse. I would love to see peace in Ukraine but it is going to be very difficult to obtain short of the complete collapse of one side.

The greatest tragedy is this whole war could have been avoided had Romney beaten Obama or had Trump's 2020 reelection been properly recognized.

Even beyond that, but for Anglo/Euro intervention, the war could have ended on more or less similar terms to the present in 2022. Damn Boris Johnson, damn the Europeans and damn Biden!

The outlines of a mutually 'tolerable intolerable' deal have been obvious since the initial Russian invasion failed.

