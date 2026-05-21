CDR Salamander

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cfrog's avatar
cfrog
6hEdited

" A good solution for the fleet now is better than the perfect solution that will never show up.

We can improve it as we go along, or find another platform to replace it as we work with what we’ve got…but no more wasted time." - spot on. In motorsports racing, applied horsepower on the track beats theoretical horsepower absent on race day everytime. Just showing up with *some* equipment beats a forfeit, or worse.

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Rocco's avatar
Rocco
4h

Interim solution. Bring the low time S3B airframes out of the boneyard.

Removing these assets from the Carrier Air Wings was a dumb ass brown shoe decision.

The latest in that category, BTW, is opting for a revised aviator training program that, primarily for budget reasons, deletes the time proven need for carrier qualification before getting your wings.

STFB!

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