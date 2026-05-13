CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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sid's avatar
sid
9hEdited

Pegged it!

A good decade ago...as the Ford was already proving its unsuitability...I opined the USN will struggle to keep 10 carriers operational.

The biggest mistake going forward will be solely focusing on the carrier itself, and its presumed invulnerability.

Case in point. This photo, taken at Ulithi in early Dec. 1944, is often touted as the embodiment of the Aircraft Carrier's unassailable invincibility...

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Murderers_row_at_Ulithi_Atoll_-_US_Third_fleet_carriers_at_anchor,_8_December_1944_%2880-G-294131%29.jpg

The actual story is actually much more sobering.

First off, its what you -don't- see....

The reality is Task Force 38/58 was down an entire Task Group in all from two months earlier.

Franklin (severely damaged), Belleau Wood (severely damaged in the same attack), Princeton (sunk), Essex (disabling machinery casualty requiring a trip back to Bremerton), Enterprise (disabling machinery casualty requiring a trip back to Pearl), ...might be one I'm forgetting.

The rest of the carriers you see have -ALL- been damaged to varying degrees as well. Damage -that today- would require a trip to the yard, like the absent Enterprise and and Essex.

To that end, the Ticonderoga (fourth Essex in the line from the bottom) would take damage to her radar waveguides in January, which could not be repaired forward, so she had to make her way back to Bremerton.

As a note and aside, Porch contributor Scoob's father is aboard the Lexington (uncamouflaged carrier on the left, being repaired having taken a kamikaze blow to her island that very nearly killed Arleigh Burke, Mitscher's Chief of Staff. As it was many in the staff were killed.

Also not obvious in the picture is the tremendous replacement effort of aircraft and pilots to replenish from the losses, that today would be called catastrophic, ferried forward by nearly a score of CVE's shuttling from the west coast and Pearl.

Lastly, while the UNREP system in place by then was nothing short of a marvel, some of the JO's recounted in later years how they would play with the weevils in the bread in the wardrooms.

So its not about ....THE WORLD'S LARGEST AIRCRAFT CARRIER!!!!...but about the entire system built around them.

And, as has been the norm since the 80's the usual routine of deployment one -or even two- carriers will not really be enough in a truly tough fight.

Woe Betide a future USN force commander presented with this view...

https://laststandonzombieisland.com/2023/10/14/what-a-difference-a-year-makes/uss-franklin-cv-13-uss-belleau-wood-cvl-24-80-g-326798/

The only option 'they' will have is to retire.

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Ctrot35's avatar
Ctrot35
11h

Another thing to consider is how many more escorts each CVN will need in a peer v peer fight than is common practice today.

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