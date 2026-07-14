CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Bradley A Graham's avatar
Bradley A Graham
5hEdited

They are annexing exactly like the Japanese did after WW 1 because they believe they have a mandate and I see vague similarities to the Rhineland, Sudetenland and Czechoslovakia in 1938-1939.

The ChiComs won't back down with a mere rap on the knuckles.

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campbell's avatar
campbell
6h

Marine Corps does training at Mavulis Island in the Batanes. we need more of that

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