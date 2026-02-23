CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete's avatar
Pete
2h

Maybe China will develop another biological weapon to empty out North America and Australia in order to secure space for her population not to mention all those raw materials. Covid may have only been a test run.

Reply
Share
campbell's avatar
campbell
2h

'n whenzat Davidson Window close, again? how 'bout sometime close to after we expend a LOT of Navy resources in the next couple of months in Persian Gulf...

just sayin

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture