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HARRIS M ABRAMS's avatar
HARRIS M ABRAMS
2h

Good article! The last paragraph is particularly on point: Countries often strike not when they think trends are working in their favor (why risk confrontation when things are breaking your way anyway?), but when they think they're in a closing window of opportunity. Japan and Germany kicking off WWII come to mind, and one could argue that the Confederacy acted when they did because they feared their antebellum dominance of Congress and the White House would soon be, let's say, gone with the wind. Brett Baker's comment below provides another example. So while the long-term economic trends may favor the U.S. (and who knows? Trends only continue until they don't), the short-term could be very rocky indeed.

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Pete's avatar
Pete
3h

American entrepreneurship vs. Chinese enlightened despotism.

I will go with America despite China’s impressive accomplishments since Mao.

If I read history correctly a free society is better able to adapt to changing circumstances whereas authoritarian societies eventually fossilize.

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