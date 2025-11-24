CDR Salamander

Pete
2h

Mark Kelly is an incredible disappointment.

He has done absolutely nothing for his alma mater. Anyone, who has visited Kings Point recently will see a college literally falling apart.

This latest stunt would be laughable if it came from a nutcase like Jasmine Crockett. It is despicable coming from a Navy captain and NASA astronaut. Worse, Kelly is actually fundraising off this incident claiming Trump wants to hang him.

Peter Bishop
2hEdited

Kelley and crew, hereafter known as the Seditious Six, deserve the scorn their action has earned. They all swore an oath to Support and Defend the Constitution; that includes the authority of the President and the separation of powers. How inconvenient for them that the President is using legal actions to undo the illegal actions taken by the Democrat Party in an effort to circumvent the Constitution and preserve Democrat power. Further, their action gives cause to the weak-minded of their progressive persuasion to attempt to assassinate the President or other prominent government officials.

All six should be impeached for sedition.

1 reply
