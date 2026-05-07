CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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dkskalp's avatar
dkskalp
5h

Woke movement is like thermite a substence that can burn on its own even in space as it has its own oxygen to burn.

The idea of peak woke is delusional as wokeness is like a living breathing creature that reacts and adapts to its environment .

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Pete's avatar
Pete
5h

Excellent post which helps me understand why John Phelan had to go.

No matter how much experience you have in private industry or on Wall Street you will not be able to understand much less deal with the entrenched bureaucracy in the Pentagon, Crystal City, USNA, NWC, etc. unless you have actually served in uniform.

I will give you one small example of what I mean.

I heard Mr. Phelan speak at the NWC last year. It was a good speech about rebuilding the fleet.

I noticed that many of the women who were awarded degrees wore the traditional bucket cover. Why? It's flattering.

Why was it discarded? To eliminate the differences between men and women all in the name of equality,

So, Robespierre-like.

The example I gave would be unimportant in and of itself, but these symbolic issues are never in and of themselves. They send a loud and powerful message.

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