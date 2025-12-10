CDR Salamander

Jim Coulson
11h

In 1984 went diving the Japanese wrecks off Palau (Republic of Koror) for a week, then 3 weeks at Truk Lagoon. Neither place had significant industry other than the tourist industry for diving.

There was a USAF Red Horse unit on Truk working sun up to noon, they using a USAF provided ski boat to dive the wrecks. (The big red, white and blue USAF painted across the side of the boat was a hint). I said to my dive buddy then that the US should expand the international airport at Truk and put some supply depots underground in shelters there.

Sadly none of our leadership seems to be able to read history, or understand the blood, sweat and tears we spent fighting our way across the Pacific on these islands, as Commander Sal so eloquently states in this article. Otherwise, we would have started building up dispersed supply depots, runways, and piers as well as stockpiling the missiles necessary to fight a battle like the one shaping up for Taiwan.

Aviation Sceptic
11hEdited

CDR Sal, great job of presenting the problem from a different perspective that genuinely makes a difference in how it is perceived. VERY familiar with the intimate details of this, and your map flip I'd offer makes this look a lot more like Kursk on the Eastern Front than our island-hopping campaign in WWII.

Our best hope is to not fight. We will have to resort to an "unacceptable cost" strategy to maintain the status quo unless the SAP / STO wizards can literally pull a rabbit out of the hat for a "win". Or we go nuclear, and all of the potentially world ending uncertainty breaking that seal implies.

