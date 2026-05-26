CDR Salamander

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Andy's avatar
Andy
18m

Korea and Japan both have 24 knot oilers. This might be a good one to hand to them. Korea's is newer and small, Japan's is closing in on the size of ours but the design is from the early 2000s. Staying with a fast combat group is relevant, but we are going to need oilers that can hang out at a choke point with our hedge forces.

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Fleet Logic's avatar
Fleet Logic
9m

I agree they need to be AOL and not T- anything. The support ships must carry defensive weapons systems to help defend themselves. I also agree we need more fast combat support ships, at least one per CVN.

I do think we can acquire a smaller tanker to handle the role they are looking at for the new AOL, that can also be fast enough to help support the fleet. South Korea's Soyang class has strong potential.

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