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Brendan
19h

I keep a small globe on my desk; have for years. It's about the size of a baseball, in muted sepia tones like old maps. I rotate this way and that from time to time, often turning it "upside down." (How might a space traveler encounter the planet for the first time?)

I almost never have North America facing me. It's a good reminder.

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sid's avatar
sid
18hEdited

What the USN of yore fielded for Arctic Ops...

Icebreakers armed to the equivalent of contemporaneous Destroyer Escorts...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wind-class_icebreaker#/media/File:USS_Staten_Island_(AGB-5)_off_the_Palmer_Peninsula_1963.JPG

Of course, today's Navy can't be bothered with such mundane chores now.

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