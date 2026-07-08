CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Pete's avatar
Pete
2h

Can anyone explain to me why we care what happens to Ukraine or for that matter Europe?

Russia is not the USSR.

Europe is no longer an ally as they have so recently and loudly demonstrated over Greenland and the Middle East.

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Extinct Designator's avatar
Extinct Designator
2h

This isn't very helpful, but I would suggest asking Victoria Nuland, The Atlantic Council, The ISW, maybe The Council on Foreign relations, Ben Rhoades, Samantha Powers, Crazy Fiona, all those well credentialed midwits, what we should do and DO THE OPPOSITE.

I am surprised Russia hasn't been more decisive in capturing Western Donetsk. Maybe Putin thinks another couple of years of grinding will get him what he wants and the risk of internal upheaval is minimal.

We're looking at years more of grinding the IRGC down until something snaps. So who knows?

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