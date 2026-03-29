Having trouble keeping up with the world around you? Head swirling with too much?

You’re not alone. Good news…we’ll get you all caught up and set right.

Returning to the Midrats Podcast this Sunday LIVE from 5-6 PM Eastern will be Blake Herzinger.

You can listen live at this link.

If you’re reading this after the show, refresh the Substack page later Sunday evening and the podcast will be uploaded and linked.

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