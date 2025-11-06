Episode 28: 05NOV2025

Summary
In this episode, the host reflects on personal experiences growing up in Florida’s East Coast during the Space Age, discusses the current state of naval ships, and addresses geopolitical concerns in Venezuela and Nigeria. The conversation also touches on the situation in Sudan and the rise of South Korea in military production, concluding with re…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to CDR Salamander to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.