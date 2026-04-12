The last four years’ conflicts from the Strait of Hormuz through the Red Sea to the Black Sea have presented a raft of lessons to the navies of Europe. How are they positioned to address the lessons, and what moves are already taking place?

Returning to the Midrats Podcast to discuss this and related topics is Alessio Patalano.

Alessio is a Professor of War and Strategy in East Asia and senior fellow at the Center for Statecraft and National Security at King’s College London, where he specializes in maritime strategic issues.

You can listen at this link, subscribe to the podcast, or at the Spotify widget below.

Summary

In this episode, Alessio Politano, Mark, and Sal engage in a deep discussion on the evolving landscape of naval security, strategic innovation, and the importance of historical and contemporary insights in shaping maritime defense policies.

Main topics include:

The significance of maritime history and its influence on current naval strategies

Challenges facing the UK Royal Navy and European navies amid funding and technological gaps

Modern threats in the Red Sea, Persian Gulf, and beyond, including missile and drone warfare

Interoperability and technological advancements in NATO naval forces

The strategic importance of autonomous systems and undersea infrastructure resilience

Timestamps:

00:00 - Introduction and overview of current naval strategic challenges

02:11 - Major recent regional conflicts and their global implications

03:09 - Mritime strategy and how history informs modern security

04:48 - The importance of understanding maritime history in policy making

05:45 - Lessons from past empires and their relevance today

07:36 - Strategic literacy among policymakers and military leaders

08:49 - The impact of natural disasters and supply chain disruptions (e.g., Japan 2011)

10:28 - Europe’s response to emerging naval threats and fleet modernization efforts

11:51 - The role of anti-access and area denial (A2/AD) systems in modern warfare

13:23 - Challenges faced by European navies in resource allocation and modernization

14:48 - The Red Sea operations: European and NATO approaches to maritime security

17:01 - Lessons learned from Ukraine and how they influence fleet development

18:24 - The state of the Royal Navy’s readiness and funding issues

19:48 - Upgrades and challenges regarding naval guns and missile defense systems

20:45 - British Navy’s current strategic considerations and historical perspective

22:23 - Political and financial factors impacting UK naval capabilities

23:13 - The importance of strategic investments and capability development

26:33 - The role of autonomous systems and unmanned vessels in future naval missions

33:24 - Regional missile threats, focusing on Iran and Chinese developments

37:18 - Europe’s plans for missile defense and cooperation with the U.S.

44:36 - The significance of interoperability and joint exercises

50:07 - Building resilience through technology, autonomy, and international collaboration

55:09 - Critical infrastructure protection in the Baltic and North Sea

62:57 - Future trajectories for European and Asian navies

63:13 - Alessio’s upcoming projects and publications

Resources & Links:

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