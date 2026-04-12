CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Laurence Temojin's avatar
Laurence Temojin
5h

Churchill, Lord of the Admiralty, would be pissed.

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Cass Jones's avatar
Cass Jones
2h

Nice to hear Alessio again. He was a tutor of mine many years ago. Have all the time in the world for him.

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