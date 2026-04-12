European Navies' Lessons, with Alessio Patalano
...from Hormuz, through the Red Sea, to the Black Sea
The last four years’ conflicts from the Strait of Hormuz through the Red Sea to the Black Sea have presented a raft of lessons to the navies of Europe. How are they positioned to address the lessons, and what moves are already taking place?
Returning to the Midrats Podcast to discuss this and related topics is Alessio Patalano.
Alessio is a Professor of War and Strategy in East Asia and senior fellow at the Center for Statecraft and National Security at King’s College London, where he specializes in maritime strategic issues.
You can listen at this link, subscribe to the podcast, or at the Spotify widget below.
Summary
In this episode, Alessio Politano, Mark, and Sal engage in a deep discussion on the evolving landscape of naval security, strategic innovation, and the importance of historical and contemporary insights in shaping maritime defense policies.
Main topics include:
The significance of maritime history and its influence on current naval strategies
Challenges facing the UK Royal Navy and European navies amid funding and technological gaps
Modern threats in the Red Sea, Persian Gulf, and beyond, including missile and drone warfare
Interoperability and technological advancements in NATO naval forces
The strategic importance of autonomous systems and undersea infrastructure resilience
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction and overview of current naval strategic challenges
02:11 - Major recent regional conflicts and their global implications
03:09 - Mritime strategy and how history informs modern security
04:48 - The importance of understanding maritime history in policy making
05:45 - Lessons from past empires and their relevance today
07:36 - Strategic literacy among policymakers and military leaders
08:49 - The impact of natural disasters and supply chain disruptions (e.g., Japan 2011)
10:28 - Europe’s response to emerging naval threats and fleet modernization efforts
11:51 - The role of anti-access and area denial (A2/AD) systems in modern warfare
13:23 - Challenges faced by European navies in resource allocation and modernization
14:48 - The Red Sea operations: European and NATO approaches to maritime security
17:01 - Lessons learned from Ukraine and how they influence fleet development
18:24 - The state of the Royal Navy’s readiness and funding issues
19:48 - Upgrades and challenges regarding naval guns and missile defense systems
20:45 - British Navy’s current strategic considerations and historical perspective
22:23 - Political and financial factors impacting UK naval capabilities
23:13 - The importance of strategic investments and capability development
26:33 - The role of autonomous systems and unmanned vessels in future naval missions
33:24 - Regional missile threats, focusing on Iran and Chinese developments
37:18 - Europe’s plans for missile defense and cooperation with the U.S.
44:36 - The significance of interoperability and joint exercises
50:07 - Building resilience through technology, autonomy, and international collaboration
55:09 - Critical infrastructure protection in the Baltic and North Sea
62:57 - Future trajectories for European and Asian navies
63:13 - Alessio’s upcoming projects and publications
Resources & Links:
The Sun Also Rises — by Ernest Hemingway
Fleet Tactics and Naval Operations, Third Edition — by Wayne Hughes:
Centre for Statecraft and National Security at King’s College London
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Churchill, Lord of the Admiralty, would be pissed.
Nice to hear Alessio again. He was a tutor of mine many years ago. Have all the time in the world for him.