CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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billrla's avatar
billrla
7h

Get rid of the EU and watch individual European countries take their own defense more seriously.

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Flight-ER-Doc's avatar
Flight-ER-Doc
8h

We've all seen people like this at work, or in the service.....They show up after the work is done, and then slap themselves on the back for their good deeds.

And now that the majority of the work is done, they will suck up US resources, get in the way and should anything actually risky be happening will have to phone home to get permission to actually do anything, including defend themselves - while demanding the US protect them,

The US should set up a toll booth in the Strait, and charge a toll for every barrel that leaves.

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