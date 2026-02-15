Need a moment to recover from Valentine’s Day? Of course you do!

This Sunday from 5-6pm Eastern, the Midrats Podcast goes LIVE with our ever popular Free-for-All format.

We have our topics, but you can join in during the show chat and offer up your own

If you read this after the show, just refresh the Substack page Sunday night to find the uploaded podcast

You can join the show at this link.

