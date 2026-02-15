February Free for All, on Midrats
...from Munich, to Maritime Action Plans, to the shadow fleet
Need a moment to recover from Valentine’s Day? Of course you do!
This Sunday from 5-6pm Eastern, the Midrats Podcast goes LIVE with our ever popular Free-for-All format.
We have our topics, but you can join in during the show chat and offer up your own
If you read this after the show, just refresh the Substack page Sunday night to find the uploaded podcast
You can join the show at this link.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Good afternoon CDR and Shipmates,
I'd love to join live today but have prior commitments - however, wanted to flag something timely given the February Maritime Action Plan and EO 14269.
We've been developing an implementation framework for the Administration's Maritime Security Trust Fund directive through what we call the Strategic SEAS Act. The core mechanism: Defense Reinvestment Credits requiring companies with significant China operations (>$50M revenue or critical technology transfers) to contribute to naval modernization and shipbuilding capacity.
This isn't advocacy anymore - it's about operationalizing what the Executive Order mandated. The framework addresses three critical gaps:
- Funding: Generates revenue for the Trust Fund without new taxpayer burden
- Accountability: Creates market consequences for technology transfer enabling PLA modernization
- Industrial base: Directs capital specifically to shipyard expansion and workforce development
We're preparing this for the National Commission on the Future of the Navy's Q2 2026 hearings. The timing matters - the policy window is open right now.
Happy to share the full framework with anyone interested. This connects directly to the industrial base and strategic competition discussions you've been leading, CDR.
Bill Cullifer
Founder, Americans for a Stronger Navy
Good Afternoon CDR & Shipmates,
Yesterday, 2/14/26 at about 5:01 P.M., I fended off 6 Foot tall “bully” Russell Green (RR), 6011 First Avenue, Deale, MD 20751, as he ran at me with a large stick in his hand!
RR loosed his large dog waterfront, 300 feet to my North. The dog charged directly at me!
Both dog and RR challenged me on my waterfront “disputed” property.
Let’s just say I took care of business, the Navy way!
Today, in retaliation, Fredrick Ricky Stringer (FRS), Melbourne Avenue, Deale, MD 20761, at about 12:38 PM, pursued me in his white sports car, exceeding the 10 mph speed limit and honking his horn. Again, I took care of business the Navy way. Show a pattern over time, Courts will be convinced.
Onto the business of today, The Fourth Amendment and the Right of “Privacy”.
I look forward to joining you at MidRats, later today. Thank you! Nurse Jane