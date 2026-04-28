CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Mike's avatar
Mike
8h

This is the most encouraging FF(X) piece you’ve written—not because the ship suddenly looks formidable, but because the Navy has finally recommitted to a process that has actually worked. The FY27 language matters less for what it promises and more for what it acknowledges: that the DDG‑51 flight model, not a frozen baseline or a PowerPoint‑perfect design, is how you build enduring combat power.

Your discomfort with Flight I is still exactly right. A minimally adapted NSC is useful, but only briefly. If Flight I lingers, the program will quietly fail while meeting every bureaucratic milestone. The difference today is that Flight II is no longer hypothetical—it exists in the budget and in explicit references to VLS, ASW, and Aegis‑based integration. That’s a real line crossed.

But invoking the Burke model comes with an obligation many forget. DDG‑51 didn’t succeed because Flight I was great; it succeeded because Wayne Meyer’s philosophy was enforced without mercy: build a little, test a little, learn a lot. Capability was inserted early, tested at sea, corrected fast, and then iterated again. Long design pauses weren’t a feature—they were the enemy.

That’s where the timeline still fails the smell test. A Flight II stuck in design well into the 2030s isn’t evolution—it’s drift. Meyer didn’t win by waiting for perfection; he won by forcing real capability into real ships and letting testing, not studies, drive the next step. If FF(X) follows the form of the Burke model without its tempo, the comparison is just ceremonial.

Your hull‑number question isn’t trivia. If the Navy really believes this is the return of the frigate, it should claim that lineage openly. Programs that hedge their identity tend to hedge their ambition, too.

So, here’s the hard test: if FF(X) is to matter, Flight II must arrive by 2032 with integrated VLS, real ASW, Aegis‑level combat system integration, protected growth margins, disciplined manning, and a faster build rhythm than Flight I. Miss that window, and we’ll have built another pause disguised as progress.

The irony is this: by your own WorldWar™ clock, we’re measuring years again—exactly what Meyer spent his career trying to kill. Ships don’t get better by waiting. They get better by being built, tested, broken, fixed, and sent back out—before the next WorldWar™ starts.

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Harold R's avatar
Harold R
7h

FF 2047 of course

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