I would never doubt the Koreans. They've made something out of nothing multiple times in my lifetime. But taking an old, neglected, yard like Philadelphia and building one of the most difficult and complicated vessels ever conceived without the infrastructure or workforce is going to be as close to impossible a job as you could ever give a group of people.

I wish them all good luck.

The government put Philadelphia out of business decades ago because we had weak, corrupt, unimaginative and vapid leadership locally and statewide that was easily bought off. We still have that level of corrupt stupidity even now. I can't believe that Philadelphia and Pa won't find a way to screw this up before the first rivet cools.

The Koreans have dealt with corrupt, self dealing, governments all over the world; so perhaps they think they can do business in Philadelphia. This should be interesting.

I think AIP fits their geography. Not sure the PNY would ever get off the ground as a SSN provider, but if the SKs want to build ships for the USN, at home or PA, I'm in...

