9h

I was pretty deep in the LRLAP round (the too expensive, too hard to produce round from the failed Zumwalt/AGS project) throughout its development. Maybe 5 years before cancellation, I was waving my arms, pointing out that we were heading for a design that could only be built by a team of engineers at low rates. The fact that I didn't make a dent in business as usual was deeply frustrating and convinced me NSFS wasn't a serious program. At some point, we were all resigned that it was dead meat...but we really wanted to see some rounds go down range from an actual ship, not single shots from test guns. Never even got that satisfaction...

7 replies
9h

CDR Sal, great job breaking down our problem to component parts and identifying the "what" needs to be done to alleviate, and potentially solve it. This quote from your post is key: "...can this weapon be built, repaired, and replenished faster than it will be destroyed? If the answer is no, no amount of acquisition reform, contracting flexibility, or urgency memos will save it." This is the challenge faced by the administration / DoW in general and Hegseth in particular. The system is based upon JCIDS (yes, it's still being followed, despite reports of its demise), the acquisition bible, and GS / contractor types wedded to it. Toss in the revolving door flag officer retirements to prime boards and congressional satisfaction with the money flow into their campaign coffers and jobs in their districts and change is...meeting multi-faceted resistance. Industry is looking at capacity buildup, not capacity re-direct like WWII, and even the 80s cold war. All of this takes time...years if not decades. We have a steep hill to climb, potentially little time to do it, and an adversary who is watching closely and weighing his options and their timing very carefully. "What" is critical to this problem, and you defined it. "How" is...problematic...without some "creative destruction" to the current system, IMO.

