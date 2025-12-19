One thing I’ve heard my whole life, from my father, my coaches, to my professional mentors, and now from me to my children: Always finish strong.

She was commissioned on May 3rd, 1975, less than a week after the fall of Saigon. Nine more ships of her class would follow.

If you’re looking for a ship that defined an era for her nation and Navy, I think the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) would be a perfect example. 1975-2025.

This week, more than 50 years after her service began, she finished her last deployment.

Nimitz departed Bremerton as the flagship of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG), Mar. 21, 2025. The nine months underway included three months in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility and nearly four months in U.S. Central Command. …



In U.S. 5th fleet, Nimitz supported freedom of navigation in the Arabian Sea, completing four Strait of Hormuz transits. The strike group provided power projection for U.S. Central Command, setting conditions for regional stability and enabling the Iran-Israel ceasefire. Additionally, the strike group supported U.S. Africa Command operations by conducting strikes against ISIS targets in Somalia.



…



While in U.S. 7th Fleet, Nimitz supported operations to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, providing credible deterrence and reassuring allies and partners of enduring U.S. commitment to the region. Nimitz participated in Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 25), strengthening relations with regional partners. The ship also conducted routine port visits in Malaysia and Guam, where the crew participated in key leader engagements, community relations, sporting events and cultural exchanges.



“I am deeply proud of this crew for proving, over nine months of sustained operations at sea, that they are well-trained, fit to fight and ready to win,” said Capt. Joseph Furco, commanding officer of Nimitz. “These men and women, these world-class warfighters, truly exemplified our Navy’s warrior ethos through their honor, integrity, resilience and relentless commitment to the mission and to each other.”



Nimitz Sailors completed more than 8,500 sorties and 17,000 flight hours, carried out 50 replenishments-at-sea aboard the carrier and sailed over 82,000 nautical miles combined.

A half century of service, she ended strong. Her namesake would be proud.

