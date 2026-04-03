CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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David Tuma's avatar
David Tuma
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Let's also add that Jeremy Hansen, the Canadian was a Royal Canadian Air Force captain, piloting the CF-18 fighter jet at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. He has since been promoted to the rank of colonel.

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Bart Hall's avatar
Bart Hall
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In my ideal world, the five surviving Apollo astronauths would join the 4 Artemis astronauts at the White House. It would be a great moment in American history, for our 250th.

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