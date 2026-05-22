CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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James Brooks's avatar
James Brooks
8h

Imagine a military recruitment program like the Brits had just prior to WW1. Neighborhood men would take the King's shilling, and serve together in the same unit. Of course when WW1 came along, entire neighborhoods were wiped out in a single day of trench warfare. There's a reason you see so many "Great War" monuments in England.

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Henry Gill's avatar
Henry Gill
6h

CDR Salamander - My Mum's youngest brother was Killed-In-Action in 1951 during a desperate hold-at-all-costs action over a muddy crossroads near a small Korean town. My Korean wife and I visited the site nearly 25 years later and the town was fairly large. The local Koreans had erected a small memorial at the site of the fighting - it was beautiful and well-tended. When my wife went to a local florist, everyone wanted to know who 'the foreigner' was at the memorial. When my wife told them that I was visiting where my uncle had died, people quickly came to join us. Soon, the mayor and the city council, along with a very old man came to join us. The old man's family owned the land where most of the fighting occurred, and had witnessed the fighting as a youngster. Various fighting positions, some with rotting sandbags, still littered the site. The old man explained that his father had told him to never forget, and to never fill in the fighting positions - this was sacred ground... My wife and I ended up having a wonderful dinner late into the night with the mayor, selected guest and the old man. We learned that every April the local school children and the town have a small ceremony at the site, thanking 'the strangers' who came and saved them from the Communists. I think my uncle would have been pleased to see what his sacrifice accomplished.

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