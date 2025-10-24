CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sid's avatar
sid
Oct 24

That was at least one of the last...if not the very last...deployment of the "Fords" or F4D's.

(Thanks Cdr, you've provided my rabbit hole of the day!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gordon Pasha's avatar
Gordon Pasha
Oct 24

Very nice video. No rust on the auxiliary ship, my Dad would approve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CDR Salamander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture