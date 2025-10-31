Fullbore Friday
Thank goodness for the internet archive via Way Back Machine.
The links to fleetsubmarine.com are dead today, but viw WBM, we can still get them. As such, I’m going to repost this little FbF just so everyone can get what used to be.
So, like WWII submarines?
This fits for a very good find from reader Steve - it’s all so Fullbore, I can’t pick just one.
All the submarine reports Historic Naval Ship Association from S-11 to USS Diablo.
At the end of each war patrol of WW II, submarine commanders created a report on the patrol. These reports were used as the raw material to inform intelligence, improve tactics, evaluate commanders, etc. During WW II, over 1,550 patrol reports containing approximately 63,000 pages were generated. During the 1970s these were photographed and reproduced on microfilm to make them more easly accessible and easily reproduced (approx. 250 rolls). During 2008 a copy of this microfilm was scanned into digital format (110 GB), and in 2009 it was made available online here (14 GB).
These war patrol reports were written during a deadly, bitterly fought war. Please note that there may be some references to enemy forces that may be offensive in today’s context.
Treat yourself here via the San Francisco Maritime Park Association. Oh, and if you find any of those terrible Politically Incorrect comments, please report them in comments. Sadly, I couldn’t find any.
CDR Salamander, you out did yourself! Living near the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard the story of USS Squalus/Sailfish USS 192 is something of local ledgend and lore. You can see where Squalus went down and Peter Maas wrote a compelling book “The Terrible Hours” about the Squalus sinking and Charles “Swede” Momsen leading the rescue efforts which is a glorious story in our naval history. (BTW Albacore is also here and quite a tourist attraction but most have no clue about her significance) At any rate I see that the action reports for Sailfish are included in the file which is easily downloaded! Wow! As it was for most of WWII really young men were put into harm’s way and did amazing things. These action reports no doubt reflect the courage to go to sea and as submariners fight one tough war. Then it ended, then they came home, and they got on with living. We are closing in on Veteran’s Day this is an early trick or treat surprise so thank you for this edition of FbF!! The Portsmouth shipyard is thriving some 6,600 people are working there, 3 shifts pretty much 365. We can do amazing things when the BS is shoved aside!
