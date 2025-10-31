CDR Salamander

Charles Wemyss, Jr.
CDR Salamander, you out did yourself! Living near the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard the story of USS Squalus/Sailfish USS 192 is something of local ledgend and lore. You can see where Squalus went down and Peter Maas wrote a compelling book “The Terrible Hours” about the Squalus sinking and Charles “Swede” Momsen leading the rescue efforts which is a glorious story in our naval history. (BTW Albacore is also here and quite a tourist attraction but most have no clue about her significance) At any rate I see that the action reports for Sailfish are included in the file which is easily downloaded! Wow! As it was for most of WWII really young men were put into harm’s way and did amazing things. These action reports no doubt reflect the courage to go to sea and as submariners fight one tough war. Then it ended, then they came home, and they got on with living. We are closing in on Veteran’s Day this is an early trick or treat surprise so thank you for this edition of FbF!! The Portsmouth shipyard is thriving some 6,600 people are working there, 3 shifts pretty much 365. We can do amazing things when the BS is shoved aside!

Bear
I like the Dorsai novels and Hammers slammers.

Also the book Forlorn Hope.

I also like WW 1 and 2 novels.

As for submarines, one night in the med in Naples harbor my buddies and I were on the catwalk, it was very late and dark as all get out, then like a deep sea monster back lit by the city lights a sub came slowly into view headed for I don't know where it was awesome!

