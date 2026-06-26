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KenofSoCal's avatar
KenofSoCal
5h

Age and guile beat youth, ignorance and arrogance.

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Doc Krin's avatar
Doc Krin
5h

"it is never about the size of the dog in the fight ..... but the Size of the Fight in the Dog!"

classic statement

"Guile and Treachery, developed by surviving to Old Age ..... Triples the effect of fighting on the defense, until the attackers need a 9:1 advantage!"

"I'm old, fat, slow and crippled. I can't out run you, but I CAN ensure that, even if you win, you will NOT enjoy the Fruits of your pathetic victory."

both from The Old Country Doctor, opining on Sun Tzu and military history.

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