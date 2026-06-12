This is such a great video, and we have thousands of new followers and subscribers now than we did seven years ago…time to bring this FbF back.

As I have often mentioned, I have a soft spot for the name "Shangri-La" for aircraft carriers. It has a great story to it, and just sounds cool as hell.



Bill Schultz reminded me that there is a simply awesome video available of a unique and under-appreciated time in naval aviation; the early 1960s.



What an incredible time of change and advancement ... and a time yet warped by the war that would dominate the rest of the decade.



So, let's take a moment to give tribute to those Sailors of the early-60s ... in glorious technicolor, on the USS Shangri-La (CV 38), circa 1962, somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea.



Crusaders, Skyrays, Skyhawks, Skyraiders ... just glorious.



From the film Flying Clipper, (1962). Narration by Burl Ives. In color…great quality video…simply superb.

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