CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Les Taylor's avatar
Les Taylor
2h

When you lean on the breeze on a deck that slants

and the carrier's underway

they can tell by your knees and the hitch of your pants

that you hail from the USA

NOTHING compares to flightops

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Rocco's avatar
Rocco
2h

Makes me wish I was back on Forrestal in the late 70's "shooting" Air Wing 17 Phantoms, Corsairs, Intruders, Whales and Vikings ....

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