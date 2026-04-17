CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Stoic Soldier's avatar
Stoic Soldier
4h

BZ to Corpsman Raffetto and his Marine brothers.

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Open Channel D's avatar
Open Channel D
4h

I started my 38 year Navy career as a Hospital Corpsman, following in my father's footsteps. Best decision I ever made. BZ to all Corpsmen and especially to my 8404 brothers.

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