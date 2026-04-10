I’m not sure there is more to be said than what is in the man’s obituary from a small town in Alabama.

Thomas Edward Gwynn, Tullahoma’s oldest resident, passed this life on Monday, April 6th, 2026 at Life Care Center at the age of 106, just two months shy of his 107th birthday. Mr. Gwynn was born June, 2nd, 1919 in Moscow, Tennessee to the late Garland Ray Gwynn and Lula Mae Tacker Gwynn. He joined the United States Army in 1941 and served in World War II, fighting in numerous historic battles, including D-Day, Battle of the Bulge, Battle of Normandy, and witnessed Victory in Europe Day on May 8, 1945, which marked the end of World War II. Five years later, he returned to battle, fighting in the Korean War, where he fought in the Battle of Inchon. Mr. Gwynn was captured two separate times in Korea, and escaped captivity both times. Because of his bravery, he earned numerous awards, including 2 Silver Stars, 3 Bronze Stars, multiple Purple Hearts, the Presidential Unit Citation with 2 bronze clusters, and the Combat Badge to name a few. While on the battlefield in December 1944, he was commissioned to the rank of Second Lieutenant by General Omar Bradley. The battlefield commission was thought of as the greatest honor a soldier could receive. Months later he was again promoted; this time to First Lieutenant. Mr. Gwynn’s speed, agility and toughness earned him the nickname “Little Horse.” He was wounded a total of 24 times during his two military campaigns. His leadership and bravery helped to successfully complete many missions and save lives. His great physical condition and strong faith in God allowed him to survive and return to his troops time after time. Most recently, Mr. Gwynn received from the French government the National Order of the Legion of Honor for his heroics in World War II. The Legion of Honor was established by Napoléon Bonaparte in May 1802. The Order is the highest decoration in France, and Mr. Gwynn is a Chevalier Knight according to the Order. Mr. Gwynn went on to own and operate Gwynn Appliance Repair in Tullahoma for many years, while also spending time as a jail minister. He loved serving his community and could be seen handing out food, donuts, and candy around Tullahoma for many years. He was also a long-time time member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gwynn was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Gwynn; two children, Thomas Gwynn, Jr. and Julia Gwynn; one brother, John Albert Gwynn; and three sisters, Edna Myers Lucas, Frances Davis, and Mary Beard Boldreghini. He is survived by two nephews, Claude (Diana) Jones and Vernon (Barbara) Jones. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 1:00pm with Dr. J. Herbert Hester officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Normandy.

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