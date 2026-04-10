CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Michael Vallance's avatar
Michael Vallance
3h

The Greatest Generation. Sorts out the Nazis in the Ardennes forest , the ChiComs in Korea and then spends his post war life going to church and handing out donuts. God bless him.

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M. Thompson's avatar
M. Thompson
3h

Not just a battlefield hero. He kept leading the rest of his life.

That is the mark of an excellent man.

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