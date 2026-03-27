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Flight-ER-Doc's avatar
Flight-ER-Doc
7h

Wow. In drydock with crew aboard, and ammo?

We don't do that anymore....

Iron ships, Iron men

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Will Gray's avatar
Will Gray
7h

When USS NEW JERSEY was working up in SOCAL to go to Vietnam, I was a photo pilot in VFP-63 and was sent out to take a photo of the ship for their wardroom. I got my shots and the ship told me they were going to fire some rounds so I needed to leave. I asked if I could go overhead at 20,000' and watch. They were shooting at the impact target on the south end of San Clemente island about 18 miles away. Great to watch those big shells come out of the muzzle blast and not long after see the explosion on the target, over and over. It is the kind of thing that makes you LOVE THE NAVY. I don't know the details of those shots but I was told they came out of the barrel at about the same velocity as a 30-06, round: maybe 2700 FPS, CAPT Will Gray, USN, Ret.

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